Wilco will be playing a series of concerts early this summer, including just-added dates at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford and Riverside Theater in Milwaukee.
The tour is the band’s lead up to its Solid Sound Festival, June 23-25 in Massachusetts.
The dates for the tour now include:
June 7: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Rochester Hills, MI
June 8: Stage AE, Pittsburgh
June 11: Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville, KY
June 13: White River State Park, Indianapolis
June 14: Coronado Performing Arts Center, Rockford, IL
June 16-17: Eaux Claires, Eau Claire
June 18: Riverside Theater, Milwaukee
June 23-25: Solid Sound Festival. North Adams, MA
Tickets for tour dates go on sale at 10 a.m. March 31 at ticketmaster.com. Three-day passes for Solid Sound are on sale at solidsoundfestival.com.
Jeff Tweedy will also play the Vic Theatre (3145 N. Sheffield), April 21-22, in his annual benefit concert for education. Tickets, $75-$150, are available at ticketfly.com