Wilco ‘mini tour’ will play Rockford; tickets on sale Friday

Wilco will be playing a series of concerts early this summer, including just-added dates at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford and Riverside Theater in Milwaukee.

The tour is the band’s lead up to its Solid Sound Festival, June 23-25 in Massachusetts.

The dates for the tour now include:

June 7: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Rochester Hills, MI

June 8: Stage AE, Pittsburgh

June 11: Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville, KY

June 13: White River State Park, Indianapolis

June 14: Coronado Performing Arts Center, Rockford, IL

June 16-17: Eaux Claires, Eau Claire

June 18: Riverside Theater, Milwaukee

June 23-25: Solid Sound Festival. North Adams, MA

Tickets for tour dates go on sale at 10 a.m. March 31 at ticketmaster.com. Three-day passes for Solid Sound are on sale at solidsoundfestival.com.

Jeff Tweedy will also play the Vic Theatre (3145 N. Sheffield), April 21-22, in his annual benefit concert for education. Tickets, $75-$150, are available at ticketfly.com