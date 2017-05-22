Will David Ross’ finals scores secure him the mirrorball trophy?

Lindsay Arnold and David Ross perform the Viennese waltz on Monday night's first round of finals on "Dancing with the Stars." | VIDEO IMAGE

SPOILER ALERT!

Retired Cubs Catcher came out swinging Monday night in his first dance of the two-part finals of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Let’s make that twirling.

The baseball player and his pro partner Lindsay Arnold performed their “Redemption Dance,” a twirl-filled Viennese waltz, in the first round, during which all the competitors revisited a dance they already performed this season. It’s every pair’s chance to hopefully get a better score for the specific dance, performed to a new song and utilizing a new routine.

On this night, Ross scored a 33 out of 40 from the judges’ panel.

Round two will feature the freestyle dance, where Ross and Arnold can truly cut loose and present whatever dance routine they choose.

More to come…