Will David Ross return to dance another week on ‘DWTS’?

David Ross and Lindsay Arnold on "Disney Night" on "Dancing with the Stars" | ABC

It was a magical Monday night indeed, as “Dancing with the Stars” presented it’s hugely popular “Disney Night” spectacular. And to add to the drama, dancers were told as the evening progressed whether they were ‘safe’ to return for another week of competition, or “in jeopardy,” meaning they could go home by night’s end.

SPOILER ALERT

By the show’s halfway point, three couples were already in jeopardy (not to be revealed here yet).

As for retired Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross? Well, he hadn’t yet danced a step to his “Cars 3”-inspired jive routine with pro partner Lindsay Arnold, but it was revealed he is safe, and will be back next week.

More to come.