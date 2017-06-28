Will Ferrell finally shares real screen time with longtime pal Poehler

While Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler have worked together a lot over the years in everything from “Saturday Night Live” to the film “Blades of Glory,” it wasn’t “really until we made this film — ‘The House’ — that you can really say we truly co-starred,” Ferrell said in a recent interview in Los Angeles.

“But thinking back, I really believe — though I can’t prove it or point to a specific time — I believe the first time I actually saw Amy performing was in Chicago.”

With the advent of the summer months, Ferrell also asked, “Does Chicago still have like a major festival every, single weekend? I can’t remember coming to Chicago between June and October when there wasn’t a festival celebrating every single ethnic group on the planet — and maybe even a few beyond that!”

Reassured that the city continues to celebrate the ethnic diversity of which it’s so proud, Ferrell added, “Oh good! Chicago is maintaining its reputation as the comfort food center of the universe!”