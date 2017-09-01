Wrigley Field to be rocked by Green Day this summer

The Grammy-winning band Green Day today confirmed they will be playing Wrigley Field this summer.

On Monday the band confirmed the news of their first-ever gig at the ballpark. The date of the show and on-sale date for tickets will be announced “in the coming weeks.”

In the meantime, you can purchase tickets for the tour, both the new dates announced Monday, and the previously announced shows. Tickets for the band’s confirmed dates for its Revolution Radio summer tour will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Jan. 13. Information can be found at www.greenday.com.

Presale tickets will go on sale for Idiot Nation members only at 10 a.m. Jan. 10 at www.gdidiotnation.com.

The band’s most recent album, “Revolution Radio” was released in October. Their most recent Chicago gig was a show at the Aragon in October.

New Dates



8/1 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre^

8/2 Portland, OR – Moda Center^

8/5 Oakland, CA – Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum^

8/7 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre^

8/9 Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre^

8/11 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center^

8/12 Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Center^

8/14 Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

8/16 Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center^

8/18 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage^

8/20 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center^

8/21 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^

8/26 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center^

8/28 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center^

8/29 Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre^

8/31 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion^

9/1 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

9/3 West Palm Beach, FL – Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre^

9/5 Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre^

9/6 Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater^

9/8 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center^

9/9 Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater^

9/11 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater^

9/13 Chula Vista, CA – Sleep Train Amphitheatre^



^ With Catfish and the Bottlemen



Previously Announced Dates



3/1 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena*

3/2 El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum*

3/4 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

3/5 Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

3/7 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center*

3/8 North Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena*

3/10 Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Center*

3/12 Norfolk, VA – Constant Convocation Center*

3/13 Washington, DC – Verizon Center*

3/15 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

3/17 Worcester, MA – DCU Center*

3/19 London, ON – Budweiser Gardens*

3/20 Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre*

3/22 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

3/23 Quebec, QC – Vidéotron Centre*

3/25 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center*

3/27 Detroit, MI – Joe Louis Arena*

3/28 Champaign, IL – State Farm Center*

3/30 Green Bay, WI – Resch Center*

4/1 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

4/3 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena*

4/5 Broomfield, CO – 1stBank Center*

4/7 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena*

4/8 San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center*



* With Against Me