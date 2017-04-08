After star turns turned sour, these 3 get second chance with Bears

BOURBONNAIS — Even the most stable NFL pairings usually end in divorce.

Take Peyton Manning, whose age and neck injury — combined with Andrew Luck being available first overall — conspired to earn his release from the Colts after 14 years. In 2012, he ran into the loving arms of John Fox’s Broncos.

“I think every one of these guys would like to see their career (with one team) go forever,” the Bears coach said. “But the reality is it’s a young man’s game, and things change and organizations change, and people make adjustments.

“I don’t think that’s ever easy for anybody. But we’re all big boys. This is what we sign up for.”

Bears wide receiver Kendall Wright catches a ball during training camp. (AP)

The Bears are giving three players that second chance — a new start, away from the franchise they’ll to which they’ll forever be linked.

Here’s how they’re faring:

Cruz control

Victor Cruz doesn’t like the way “second chance” sounds — “I didn’t squander my first chance,” he said — after winning a Super Bowl earned him a place in Giants lore.

The franchise cut him February after seven seasons.

“That idea of a team once loving you and then saying, ‘Bye bye, we’ll see you later,’ that’s definitely motivation in itself,’” he said. “Any time you’re with an organization that, in a moment in time, you’re like, ‘I’m going to retire here. This is where I’m going to spend the rest of my career’ … and then that doesn’t happen, it’s tough.”

The Bears don’t want to change what made Cruz a star from 2011-2012 — “It’s too late in his career to go reinvent the route tree for him,” receivers coach Zach Azzanni said — and like how he’s looked in the slot during camp.

Cruz caught only 39 balls last year, but proved he could stay healthy after patellar tendon surgery.

“Those moves that I once did a few years ago are working,” he said.

From KC to Chicago

In March 2016, Jaye Howard signed a two-year, $12 million deal to stay with the Chiefs. Eight games and one hip injury later, they cut him.

“A lot of those guys saw me play in Kansas City but haven’t seen me play in a Bears uniform,” the defensive end said. “And I want them to know they’re going to get the same player.”

The question, after the Bears signed him to a one-year deal in May: will his hip let him return to dominance? He hopes to be healthy by the season-opener after having offseason surgery to remove bone spurs.

“(The Chiefs) felt like they had to make a business decision,” he said, “And the Bears are going to be rewarded.”

Wright stuff



The Titans drafted Kendall Wright 20th overall in 2012; a year later, he caught 94 passes, fifth-most in franchise history.

His usage declined with each passing season, though, ending with 29 catches last year.

The Bears have the slot receiver $1 million guaranteed this offseason.

“It’s not really a second chance, but it is a clean slate … ” he said. “I have no bad blood with (the Titans), I don’t really care about them.”

He hopes his reunion with Bears coordinator Dowell Loggains, who ran the Titans’ unit in 2013, prompts a renewal.

Wright’s attitude, questioned with the Titans, hasn’t been an issue in camp.

“He’s like having a graduate assistant on the field with me,” Azzanni said.

Azzanni reminds his receivers of their past lives — not that they need the motivation.

“I’m telling Kendall Wright, ‘Hey there’s a reason you’re not in Tennessee anymore,’” Azzanni said. “’Now we’ve got you. Now let’s go prove everyone wrong. Hey Victor, there’s a reason you’re not in New York anymore.’

“So I’m putting those chips on their shoulders and reminding them constantly that, ‘Hey, this is your second chance. Let’s resurrect your career, and see what’s going to happen.’”