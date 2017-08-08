As No. 3 QB, Bears’ rookie Mitch Trubisky to make debut in tough spot

Rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky likely will have to settle for second-half snaps with third-teamers in his NFL preseason debut Thursday night against the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field.

That’s typical for the No. 3 quarterback, but Trubisky is not your typical No. 3 quarterback. He’s the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and the Bears’ quarterback of the future.

Dak Prescott got his big break last season when he started the Cowboys’ preseason opener — playing with and against first-team players — when Tony Romo was rested and back-up Kellen Moore suffered an injury in practice. Prescott was 10-of-12 for 139 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions (154.5 rating) and parlayed that performance into the starting job when Romo suffered a back injury in the third preseason game.

Mike Glennon will start, followed by Mark Sanchez and then Trubisky. Connor Shaw, still recovering after having a screw removed from his broken leg, will not play. Typically, the starter plays the first quarter, the back-up the second quarter and the No. 3 quarterback plays the second half, generally with third- and fourth-team players.

“You know how that works,” coach John Fox said. “Who he’s in with, exactly the time of game, I can’t say. But they’ll all three get playing time.”

Among the Bears quarterbacks, Sanchez is the only one who played in last year’s preseason opener. He threw a 32-yard touchdown pass and was intercepted by Jerrell Freeman (off a Bryce Callahan deflection) as the Broncos’ starting quarterback against the Bears at Soldier Field.

Injury update

Guard Kyle Long (ankle) and outside linebacker Lamarr Houston (ACL), both previously limited to individual and 7-on-7 drills, participated in 11-on-11 drills, albeit in a limited fashion. “That was good to see,” Fox said.

Linebacker Danny Trevathan avoided the PUP list but has not participated in anything more than individual drills. For what it’s worth, Fox held out hope Trevathan would be ready for the season opener against the Falcons.

“He’s making progress,” Fox said of Trevathan. “We’re hoping to get to some 7-on-7 after [the Broncos game] and then eventually graduate to team. The main goal is getting to Sept. 10.”

Other players who were limited or did not participate: wide receiver Markus Wheaton (appendectomy), safety Harold Jones-Quartey (ankle), running back Jeremy Langford (ankle) and outside linebackers Willie Young (groin) and Pernell McPhee (knee/PUP list).

Adam Shaheen note of the day

Outside linebacker Sam Acho, who goes toe-to-toe with rookie tight end Adam Shaheen in blocking situations, said the 6-6, 270-pound Shaheen “will be fine” as a blocker. But …

“The first thing that stood out about Adam Shaheen was his pass-catching ability,” Acho said. “The dude’s 6-7, 285 — however much he weights — and he’s making one-handed catches.”

But the blocking? “He’s a big guy, so as an outside linebacker who’s 6-3, 260 going against a guy [6-6, 270], you’re not always excited about those matchups,” Acho said. “I think he’ll be fine doing his pass-blocking responsibilities [and his run-blocking responsibilities. He’ll be a good player.”

