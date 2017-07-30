‘Baby’ steps: Bears rookie Adam Shaheen making good first impression

BOURBONNAIS — It’s hard to watch Adam Shaheen without getting carried away. The Bears’ 6-6, 270-pound rookie tight end runs, changes direction, gets open and definitely catches the ball in traffic like a tight end deserving of the nickname “Baby Gronk.”

It’s easy to get ahead of yourself imagining the potential of that kind of weapon. The Bears have something here, but still are a long way from discovering exactly what that is. Time for a quick reality check: After three practices and only one in pads at training camp, Shaheen much more “Baby” than he is “Gronk.”

Shaheen, who virtually came out of nowhere to become the Bears’ second-round draft pick (45th overall) out of Division II Ashland (Ohio) University, has a lot to learn about playing tight end in the NFL to become the force he has the potential to be. But he’s not in over his head in the least.

His stick-em like hands are the obvious asset to the naked eye. He’s a huge target with an even bigger catch radius. He’s not infallible, but he has catches balls in tight windows, including the contested catches and 50-50 balls that made him a dominant player at the Division II level. In Saturday’s practice, he made a one-handed catch against safety Adrian Amos and a diving catch vs. linebacker Jonathan Anderson.

Bears rookie tight end Adam Shaheen, the second-round draft pick from Division II Ashland (Ohio), has not looked overwhelmed by NFL-level competition in the early practices at training camp at Olivet Nazarene. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

And he doesn’t appear to be overwhelmed with the nuances of NFL football. When he stepped off the line prior to the snap on one play Friday, he motioned to wide receiver Deonte Thompson to get on the line to avoid an illegal formation. The transition so far has been fairly smooth.

“I’ve adjusted well [to an NFL workload],” Shaheen said. “The biggest difference is obviously the playbook. When you don’t have school, you have more time to get in the books. [And] they take really good care of your body so that you can go hard.”

It’s easy to see what all the fuss is about.

“I think he’s a great player,” said teammate Zach Miller, who went from a Division II quarterback at Nebraska-Omaha to NFL tight end. “He’ll continue to get better as he sees the game. You jump up a level — I’ve done that before. So I know he can do that. I’m willing to help him in any way I can. He’s got great range. He can move. Hopefully he’ll help us.”

For what it’s worth, Shaheen already has developed an on off-the-field rapport with rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky. The two Ohio natives roomed together during the offseason program.

“We have a great relationship,” Trubisky said. “Adam’s a great dude. We help each other study. We’re always hanging out … grabbing Chipotle daily. We’re both from Ohio, so we like to rep that and stick together as rookies and continue to help each other in this offense and stay on track, because we want to do great things here.”

Despite the huge jump Shaheen is making from Ashland to the NFL, Bears general manager Ryan Pace was emphatic that Shaheen could be a contributor as a rookie. He seems to be on his way.

“The next thing is going to be his blocking,” Pace said. “In the OTAs and mini-camps he showed his abilty to run routes as a big tigt end, his ability to post-up and make catches in tight coverage. But now, full pabads, blocking big defensive ends, 3-4 defensive ends in our camp, let’s see how he handles it.

“The one thing I can say about him — and really this rookie class in general — is that it hasn’t been too big for them. There’s a balance between not being cocky, but having some swagger and some confidence and I think that class has that. That’s kind of shined so far. I think the big thing with Shaheen going forward is handling the big, physical, combative blocking component.”

