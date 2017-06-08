Back already? Jay Cutler ends ‘retirement’ to join Adam Gase, Dolphins

Jay Cutler’s NFL retirement didn’t last long.

The former Bears quarterback, who signed with Fox Sports as a game analyst following his release from the Bears, agreed to a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The move reunites Cutler with Adam Gase, the Dolphins head coach who was the Bears’ offensive coordinator in 2015, when Cutler had a career-high 92.3 passer rating.

Cutler talked with the Jets, but did not heavily pursue NFL jobs after the Bears released him on March 9. He announced his intention to retire and joined Fox Sports, where he was to be teamed with Kevin Burkhardt after an impressive audition. Cutler, who lives in Nashville, was scheduled to work the Bears-Titans preseason game on Aug. 27 in Nashville. He also was expected to work the Bears-Falcons regular-season opener Sept. 10 at Soldier Field.

All that is moot with Cutler signing with the Dolphins. The opportunity occurred when Dolphins starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a knee injury in practice last week. Tannehill will be out at least 6-8 weeks and possibly for the season.

Jay Cutler played five games last season (four touchdowns, five interceptions, 78.1 rating) because of two injuries — a sprained thumb vs. the Eagles in Week 2; and a torn labrum vs. the Giants in Week 11. (Bill Kostroun/AP)

Cutler himself is coming off a season-ending injury. He had surgery to repair a torn labrum he suffered in a loss to the New York Giants last Nov. 20. He also missed five games in Weeks 3-7 because of a sprained thumb. Cutler started five games for the Bears last season and had a 78.1 passer rating — four touchdowns, five interceptions.

2. It’s no surprise that Cutler would look for a comfort zone with Gase in Miami to make his “comeback.” But while Cutler had a career-best 92.3 passer rating with Gase in 2015, that still ranked only 16th in the league — barely above the NFL-record 90.3 average passer rating that season.

For the record, Cutler’s best ranking in league passer rating came in 2011 under Mike Martz (13th, 85.7) and 2013 under Mark Trestman (13th, 89.2).

But best of luck to Jay in his comeback. After all he’s been through, he deserves every opportunity for success in the NFL — and to finally be the right guy in the right place at the right time.

3. Back on the actual Bears beat … The “red-shirt” plan for rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky still seems like the best way to go. But it’s interesting — and perhaps awkward — to see in practices that while Mike Glennon might be the best quarterback on the team right now, Trubisky already does things better than any quarterback in camp.

In no particular order: His general accuracy; his ability to put the right touch on any pass — zipping it when he has a tight window, feathering it when necessary; his quick feet in escaping a rush while still staying in position to pass; and most of all, his ability to throw on the run.

4. Bears offensive players grew to respect Cutler in recent years, but it seems like we’ve heard more about Glennon’s intangibles — his leadership, chemistry with receivers, command of the huddle and command of the offense — in four months than we did in the last four years of Cutler.

It’s a surprising theme of Glennon’s early Bears tenure. There was little in Glennon’s background coming out of North Carolina State that suggested he had the leadership qualities to put a team on his shoulders or inspire teammates to overachieve. In fact, confidence and leadership were considered weaknesses in draft previews. But apparently, not any more.

“Even down to the way he recites the play to us prior to us breaking the huddle, there’s something about that that gives us a good sense of confidence,” guard Kyle Long said. “I haven’t been out there for team [11-on-11] periods. But even in walkthroughs he says things with conviction. He sees the field and he usually puts us in good spots to make plays.”

5. Falling in love with rookies is a common pitfall of training camp — and when a team is coming off a 3-13 season it’s easy to fall into that trap. But for what it’s worth, this year’s rookie class — including Trubisky, tight end Adam Shaheen, safety Eddie Jackson and running back Tarik Cohen — is ahead of last season’s very productive class.

At this time last season, Cody Whitehair was the Bears’ most impressive rookie — and he was still playing left guard next to Ted Larsen following Hroniss Grasu’s injury. Leonard Floyd was in the midst of what defensive coordinator Vic Fangio called a “choppy and inconsistent” preseason. Jordan Howard was an afterthought — behind Jeremy Langford, Jacquizz Rodgers and Ka’Deem Carey entering the first preseason game.

All three took a huge steps in the regular season. There’s a long way to go, of course. But if this group does the same — even if quarterback Trubisky does not play — the Bears will take another step in laying the foundation for a contending team.

6. Even if Victor Cruz can’t recapture the explosiveness that made him an elite receiver early in his career with the Giants, he’s still good enough to help Glennon and the Bears. And they can use him. Compared to the enigmatic Brandon Marshall, the reticent Alshon Jeffery and the star-crossed Kevin White, Cruz seems like a beacon of normalcy as productive NFL receivers go. So far.

7. Training camp often is rife with false-positives, but if linebacker Leonard Floyd stays healthy and doesn’t take a huge step toward Pro Bowl status this season, it would be a big disappointment. Floyd’s athleticism is much more noticeable in this camp than it was at this time last year. It might be too much to expect the same jump the Falcons’ Vic Beasley took last year — from four sacks as a rookie to 15.5 and the Pro Bowl in 2016. But Floyd, the ninth pick of the 2016 draft (Beasley was eighth in 2015) seems on that path.

The difference this year? “Just being more mature and more calm in situations,” Floyd said. “As a rookie, I played kind of jittery at times and missed a few sacks. I’m going to make sure I don’t miss any [this year].”

8. It’s early, but … Second-year defensive end Jonathan Bullard looks improved from last season, when he had one sack. “I think he’s more mentally ready for the rigors of playing in the NFL trenches against grown men,” Fangio said. “We’re hopeful. I think his arrow’s pointing up.”

9. Fangio on Bullard’s rookie season: “It’s hard sometimes for you guys,” he told reporters, “because you get married to the sack totals. You all know that [Jadeveon] Clowney’s one of the best pass rushers in the league, right? He had six [sacks]. We had three guys with [seven or more]. Sacks aren’t the only thing.”

9a. Fangio isn’t the first coach to admonish us for being obsessed with sacks and he won’t be the last. But the response is always the same: When NFL teams stop paying for sacks, we’ll stop using them as a measurement of success.

10. Players to watch in the Bears’ preseason opener against the Broncos on Thursday night: wide receiver Tanner Gentry; safety Deon Bush; defensive end Kapron Lewis-Moore; outside linebacker Dan Skuta; and inside linebacker Alex Scearce.

