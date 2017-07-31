Bears being patient with WR Kevin White; ‘He’s a work-in-progress’

BOURBONNAIS — It’s still early, but with all eyes on him, Kevin White’s slow start in training camp hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“He’s not where I want him to be. Or where we need him to be,” Bears wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni said Wednesday. “He’s a work in progress. He’s had a good three days. Good first day; OK second day; much better today. I’m pleased with where he’s going. He’s going [up] and that’s what I want.”

White, the Bears’ first-round draft pick (seventh overall) in 2015, says he is not putting pressure on himself to live up to high expectations. “Patient, but a little bit of urgency,” he said when asked about his approach coming into camp.

But Azzanni knows that’s tough to block out.

“It’s human nature,” Azzanni said. “He’s a prideful guy. He has some conscience. He wants to do well for Chicago, for [Bears general manager] Ryan Pace, for coach [John] Fox, for Dowell [Loggains], for me. And I tell him, ‘Don’t worry about that. Don’t worry about the media and people outside. Just go be the best player you can be.”

Azzanni is working on keeping White positive.

“You see flashes of what we want him to be, of what he wants to be,” Azzanni said. “We’ve got to block out the noise for him. I can’t let him read the papers and media … because there’s going to be some negative in there that gets into his head and he can’t let that happen.

“He’s got to be positive and we’ve got to go in our bunker and I’ve got to tell him how great he is all the time, because he is.”

Azzanni wants White to focus on gradual progress in the preseason. “This is a marathon not a sprint,” he said. “He’s not going to come out here tomorrow and be a Pro Bowl player. He’s going to work himself into that and I’m going to help him.”

This and that

Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton reported to camp Monday after spending time with his family after his wife had a baby. He likely will participate on a limited basis when the Bears resume practice Wednesday.

Center Hroniss Grasu has taken snaps at guard. “We’ll continue to evaluate that, but he’s done a great job so far,” offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn said.



Outside linebacker Dan Skuta returned to practice after missing three days with soreness following a hip injury.

Players not participating in Wednesday’s non-padded practice: wide receiver Markus Wheaton (appendectomy), running back Jeremy Langford (ankle), center/guard Eric Kush (hamstring), Sitton, Zach Miller (maintenance/foot) and Pernell McPhee (knee).

