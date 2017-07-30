Bears Camp Digest: Defensive backs shine vs new QBs

BOURBONNAIS — The Chicago Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the third day of Bears training-camp practice:

QB Update

No quarterback looked particularly sharp Sunday. Starter Mike Glennon threw a pick to Prince Amukamara on the first play of one drill, while backup Mark Sanchez threw interceptions on back-to-back pass attempts.

Rookie Mitch Trubisky was intercepted by rookie Eddie Jackson down the right sideline toward the end of practice. One day after fumbling three snaps, Trubisky dropped one exchange. He had trouble gripping the ball on another, and thus threw the ball only a few feet.

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon threw an interception Sunday. (AP)

Coach John Fox said he’s not ready to make wholesale evaluations of his quarterbacks this early.

“We’re trying to get guys indoctrinated to our system — what our expectations are, learning their playbook, and we’re still early in that process,” Fox said.

Observations

Best Catch of Camp Candidate, Vol. I: receiver Titus Davis pinning the football against Deiondre Hall’s back as he was being face-guarded, falling to the ground for a touchdown. … Fox praised Jackson after his interception, saying that, “my experience has been when a guy has punt return ability they can play and track the ball a little bit like an outfielder. He’s got good ball skills.” … Rookie running back Tarik Cohen continues to wow with his speed; he took a screen 65 yards for a score. …. Undrafted free agent receiver Tanner Gentry has stood out. “He’s just looking for an opportunity, and he’s made the most of it so far,” Fox said.

Up next: 11:30 a.m. practice (no pads) Monday at Olivet Nazarene University