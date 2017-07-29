Bears Camp Digest: Experience counts for Mike Glennon, Mark Sanchez

BOURBONNAIS — The Chicago Sun-Times’ Mark Potash breaks down the third day of Bears training-camp practice:

QB Watch

The first practice in pads hardly was a perfect day for anyone, but Mike Glennon looked like the starter and Mitch Trubisky looked like a rookie getting acclimated to the NFL. Glennon clearly is in charge of the offense, but was hot-and-cold and threw the only interception of the day — on a deep ball that hung up in the wind and was easily picked off by safety Quintin Demps. Trubisky fumbled three snaps and bobbled another in a shaky performance. Mark Sanchez had the biggest plays. Besides a strike to rookie tight end Adam Shaheen over the middle and a downfield throw to Victor Cruz — who made a reaching, tumbling grab in 7-on-7 — Sanchez had the day’s biggest play when he recovered from a mis-timed snap that hit him in the chest to complete a deep ball down the left sideline to Deonte Thompson, who made a leaping, reaching catch against cornerback Johnthan Banks.

Observations

Shaheen and 5-6 rookie RB Tarik Cohen are clearly fan favorites and it’s not surprising: Shaheen might have the best hands in camp. Cohen undoubtedly has the best moves. … After Trubisky had back-to-back fumbled snaps, a fan yelled, “Get rid of the center right now.” … In a punt return competition, Cohen and Daniel Braverman caught a third consecutive punt while still holding the first two; but Bryce Callahan outdid them with four straight, catching the fourth while still holding the first three.

Up next: 10:30 a.m. practice Sunday at Olivet Nazarene University.

— Mark Potash