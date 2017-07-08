Bears Camp Digest: Mark Sanchez delivers the QB highlight of the day

BOURBONNAIS — The Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns breaks down the 10th day of Bears training-camp practice:

QB Update

It was a humbling day for the Bears quarterbacks on Monday. Neither Mike Glennon nor Mitch Trubisky stood out aside from a solid throw here or there.

Glennon’s connection with receiver Cam Meredith continues to be a positive.

Mark Sanchez is the Bears' No. 2 quarterback. (AP)

Glennon, though, joined Trubisky in the “fumblitis” department, bobbling two snaps during a two-minute drill late in practice.

Earlier during team drills, Trubisky bobbled a snap from under center. It came a play after failing to complete a handoff to running back Josh Rounds.

As part of their preparations for their preseason opener Thursday against the Broncos, the Bears spent a portion of their practice working on late-game situations.

Sanchez delivered the best throw during his two-minute drill. He connected with undrafted rookie receiver Tanner Gentry down the sideline for a gain of 50-plus yards. Cornerback Kyle Fuller was in coverage.

Sanchez also threw a touchdown pass to tight end Adam Shaheen in a goal-line situation.

Trubisky struggled in his two-minute drill. He needed a questionable penalty on fourth-down play to turn his drive into a field goal by Connor Barth.

Observations

Cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper continued to stand out. This time it was how fast they can break on throws. Amukamara got his hands on a Glennon pass to running back Jordan Howard in the flat; Cooper knocked away a Glennon throw to running back Tarik Cohen in a goal-line situation. … Rookie safety Eddie Jackson made the “hit” of the day when he collided with Meredith on his reception over the middle during a two-minute drill.

Up next

10:30 a.m. practice Tuesday at Olivet Nazarene University.