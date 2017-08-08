Bears Camp Digest: Mike Glennon, Mitch Trubisky trade interceptions

BOURBONNAIS — The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the 11th day of Bears training-camp practice:

QB update

Mike Glennon and Mitch Trubisky traded interceptions Tuesday.

Working out a play-action pass out of his own end zone, Trubisky’s left foot slipped as he threw down the right sideline toward Tanner Gentry. The ball landed in cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc’s arms.

Mere minutes later, Glennon sailed a pass to tight end Zach Miller, and was picked by safety Quintin Demps.

“I mean those guys are all resilient,” coach John Fox said, “I think you’ve got to turn the page. You know you don’t want to spend too much time on negative things, you know, so we pretty much coach them to turn the page and move on and learn from them.”

Observations

Deonte Thompson has struggled with drops early in camp, but made a nice catch in the corner of the end zone off Mark Sanchez’s throw. … Safety Deiondre Hall picked Trubisky at the end of camp. The Bears like his versatility on the back end of their roster; if he can play both safety and cornerback, that saves them a roster spot to use elsewhere. Coordinator Vic Fangio said he’s been “behind … but does have some potential back there as a safety.” … Florida State alum Freddie Stevenson, a rookie fullback, knocked Kyle Fuller back on a sweet block … Sherrick McManis forced a fumble, recovered by Deon Bush.

Up next

Day off Wednesday; preseason game vs. Broncos at 7 p.m. Thursday at Soldier Field