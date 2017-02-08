Bears Camp Digest: Mike Glennon-to-Kevin White connection growing

BOURBONNAIS — The Sun-Times’ Mark Potash breaks down the sixth day of Bears training-camp practice:

QB Watch

No real “wow” plays from any of the quarterbacks as the Bears returned in full pads after a day off. Rookie Mitch Trubisky took second-team reps ahead of No. 2 Mark Sanchez, but — surely to the disappointment of many Bears fans — coach John Fox insisted that means absolutely, positively nothing. “Don’t read much into it,” Fox said. “It’s just a matter of getting guys through different centers, different groups.” Not a lot of deep throws in team and 7-on-7 drills. Mike Glennon seemed intent on getting Kevin White involved. White made a nifty catch down the sideline in a 7-on-7 drill, then had three impressive receptions from Glennon in a four-snap sequence in team drills. Sanchez was intercepted by rookie Eddie Jackson in the end zone and had an uneventful day.

Observations

Defense won the day, particularly in the secondary. … Glennon’s chemistry with Cam Meredith is evident — after Meredith made a nice catch along the sideline, Glennon quickly ran over to Meredith for a pat on the head. … Second-year DE Jonathan Bullard had a big hit in the live-tackling portion. … Ka’Deem Carey flattened somebody on an impressive run. … Rookie Tarik Cohen tries for a home run every time he touches the ball, but no back has run harder more consistently than undrafted rookie Joel Bouagnon. … Long-time Bears long-snapper Pat Mannelly watched practice. … Sight seen: a fan wearing a No. 6 jersey, with “Sanchez” taped over “Cutler” on the back.

Up next: 10:30 a.m. practice Thursday at Olivet Nazarene University.

— Mark Potash