Bears Camp Digest: Mitch Trubisky wows with athleticism

BOURBONNAIS — The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the fifth day of Bears training-camp practice:

QB Update

Mitch Trubisky might not always in command— he’s learning — but his athleticism and arm strength shine through in every practice. Monday, his receivers covered, Trubisky

scrambled right, giving him only one man, the cornerback, to beat.

The next play, he was chased toward the right sideline. Before hitting the chalk, he reared back and found tight end Ben Braunecker leaping across the back of the end zone, a la former 49ers great Dwight Clark.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky autographs for fans. (AP)

Trubisky’s ability to run — and throw on the run — was one of the traits that impressed Bears staff when they scouted him.

“He’s got plenty of athleticism, movement in the pocket, even just straight speed,” coach John Fox said.

All three quarterbacks were sharper Monday than they’d been the day before. Mark Sanchez rifled a touchdown to rookie Adam Shaheen on a seam route past a diving Johnthan Banks.

Observations

Drew Rosenhaus, defensive end Akiem Hicks’ agent, was on campus for the second time in six days. Hicks and the Bears are working on a contract extension. … Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd was dynamic Monday, holding his ground when Kevin White tried to juke him in the flat and later intercepting a Glennon pass at the right pylon. He was ruled out of bounds, though. … It’s fun to watch waterbug Tarik Cohen run between the tackles. He’s so short that defensive players can’t see him. When they do? “He’s slippery,” running backs coach Curtis Modkins said.

Up next: Day off Tuesday; 11 a.m. padded practice Wednesday at Olivet Nazarene University