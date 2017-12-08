Bears Camp Digest: QB depth chart remains the same in practice

BOURBONNAIS — The Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns breaks down the Bears’ third-to-last practice at Olivet Nazarene University.

QB update

Mitch Trubisky’s grand debut Thursday night in the Bears’ exhibition opener against the Broncos didn’t lead to changes to the team’s depth chart.

At least for one day.

Bears rookie Mitch Trubisky completed 18-of-25 passes for 166 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions and a 103.1 passer rating against the Broncos on Thursday night at Soldier Field. He also rushed for 38 yards on three scrambles. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Mike Glennon still is the starter; veteran Mark Sanchez remains the backup; and Trubisky still is No. 3. That’s how the Bears ran practice Saturday at Olivet Nazarene University.

“We’ve got a plan,” coach John Fox said of his quarterbacks. “We don’t share every little intricacy of the plan. But we had a plan going into that game [against the Broncos].

“As we prepare and get ready for Arizona [in the second preseason game], we’ll have a plan going into this game.”

Fox said Glennon responded from his poor outing against the Broncos “real well” in practice and that the first-team offense was “pretty good.”

Glennon’s completion rate, though, dropped as practice went on. Starting cornerbacks Marcus Cooper and Prince Amukamara broke up passes against him.

On the other hand, Trubisky also continued to struggle in practice. Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson intercepted him in a goal-line drill. It appeared to be the result of a miscommunication between Trubisky and slot receiver Daniel Braverman.

Observations

Receiver Tanner Gentry, an undrafted free-agent signing, continued to add to his highlight reel in camp. He showed off impressive body control with a falling touchdown catch from Sanchez in the corner of the end zone in a goal-line drill. Second-year safety Deon Bush was in coverage. … But receiver Titus Davis made the catch of day. Davis, a Wheaton Warrenville South alum, leapt over cornerback Rashaad Reynolds for a long catch from Trubisky. He needed to reach around Reynolds to complete his catch … Receiver Kevin White made two catches in team drills. He was not targeted against the Broncos.

Up next

Practice, 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Olivet Nazarene University.