Bears camp digest: QB Mitch Trubisky finishes practice strong

BOURBONNAIS — The Chicago Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the Bears’ penultimate practice at Olivet Nazarene University:

QB update

Mitch Trubisky had a chance to march the Bears down the field to win in a two-minute drill.

It sounds like Thursday night’s task, but it was the Bears’ final drill of their last open-to-public training camp practice at Olivet Nazarene University.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky played more with Mark Sanchez out Sunday. (Brian O'Mahoney/For the Sun-Times)

The rookie, who took more snaps than usual because Mark Sanchez sat out with a bruised ankle, completed a short pass to Daniel Brown. He then went deep down the right sideline to Tanner Gentry to get into the red zone, and then found Brown, again, over the middle for a “score.”

On a two-point conversion, Trubisky scored after a little razzle-dazzle.

“You know, he did have a successful scoring drive in two minute,” coach John Fox said. “You know, we got down there pretty close with the first unit, that was against the first unit. But we just continue to evaluate practice, you know not just games but the whole practice, and (Trubisky) is continuing to get better.”

Observations

Cornerback Prince Amukamara picked of Mike Glennon on a comeback route run by Cam Meredith down the left sideline. On the next throw, Glennon threw a perfect ball over the middle to Zach Miller. … Linebacker Christian Jones had two pass breakups in a two-minute drill. … Ex-Lions fullback Michael Burton made two pretty catches during one-on-one drills … Dion Sims continues to showcase his progress as a pass-catcher; he made a one-handed catch that drew oohs and ahhs

Up next

Final day of training camp practice Monday is closed to the public