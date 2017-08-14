Bears camp digest: Spirited practice marks end of 2017 training camp

BOURBONNAIS — The Sun-Times’ Mark Potash breaks down the Bears’ final practice at Olivet Nazarene University:

QB update

It was not a busy day for the quarterbacks, as coach John Fox cut practice nearly in half and much of the time was dedicated to field-goal unit work. Mark Sanchez sat out a second consecutive day with a bruised ankle, so rookie Mitch Trubisky and Connor Shaw had better opportunities behind starter Mike Glennon. Fox seemed happy with the results.

Observations

The Bears were as enthusiastic in their final padded practice Monday as they were in their first padded practice on July 29 at Olivet Nazarene. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The practice was closed to the public, so the Bears prohibited the media from divulging details about what went on. But it was a spirited practice with good enthusiasm from start to finish, especially early when Kyle Long got into altercations with teammates on both sides of the ball during offensive line drills and was told to leave practice.

It was actually the first real altercation in 14 days of practice the media was allowed to attend. Usually there are a few fights and there were several in Fox’s first season in 2015.

“It’s something that was addressed,” Fox said. “I think we handled it very well up until today.”

Place-kicker Roberto Aguayo was in uniform at practice but did not attempt any kicks in the team portion. Connor Barth was 12-for-12, with a long kick beyond 50 yards, but shorter than 55.

Up next

The Bears resume practice Wednesday at Halas Hall, but it will not be open to the public.

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com