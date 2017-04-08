Bears Camp Digest: Starting QB Mike Glennon struggling with deep ball

BOURBONNAIS — The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the eighth day of Bears training-camp practice:

QB Update

Mitch Trubisky’s deep ball is special.

Mike Glennon’s — at least right now — is not.

Mike Glennon is struggling with the deep ball. (AP)

Glennon struggled going deep, first missing Cam Meredith and then Kevin White, in blustery conditions at Olivet Nazarene University.

“We need to hit a couple of them,” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. “Just work with these guys. We’ve been doing it. Sometimes it’s extra conditioning, working after practice, keep working with those things. We missed a couple today. Those things come with time.”

Loggains said that the deep ball is sometimes overrated; because it hangs in the air for so long, wide receivers can make adjustments to go get it. Trubisky, he said, has a good feel for knowing what kind of pass to throw deep, allowing his receivers to go get it.

Observations

Rookie Adam Shaheen made one of the best catches of camp, hauling in a two-yard “touchdown” with a one-handed fade route catch over Quintin Demps. “I’m really pleased with him so far, with what he’s done, especially in the passing game,” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. …Tanner Gentry continued his notable camp performance; the undrafted free agent from Wyoming made a shoestring catch of Mitch Trubisky’s rocket at the goal line. … The Bears will run three groups — the first, second and third teams — for 12 plays apiece Saturday at “Family Fest.” Everyone but the quarterback can be hit.

Up next: Family Fest, 3 p.m. Saturday at Soldier Field