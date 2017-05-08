Bears Camp Report: Victor Cruz impressed by Mitch Trubisky’s eagerness

The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the Bears’ performance at their Family Fest scrimmage at Soldier Field:

QB update

Mike Glennon and rookie Mitch Trubisky will be judged every time they set foot on the turf at Soldier Field — even in a scrimmage — but receiver Victor Cruz has been impressed with Trubisky beyond the box score.

‘‘Just his eagerness to learn,’’ Cruz said Saturday. ‘‘He’s not above the game. He doesn’t feel like he’s entitled to anything because he was drafted so high. He’s coming in eager, young, bright-eyed, ready to learn the game and grow as an athlete.’’

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky went 3-for-5 Saturday. (AP)

Observations

Coach John Fox wasn’t pleased with his team’s tackling but understands that it was to be expected. ‘‘We have a little work to do on live tackling,’’ he said. ‘‘We haven’t live-tackled other than a couple of segments in camp.’’ . . . Running back Tarik Cohen played with the first-, second- and third-team offenses and had six carries for 28 yards. . . . One day after special-teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers praised his approach, rookie kicker Andy Phillips missed his first three field-goal attempts during drills. . . . Fox singled out cornerback Prince Amukamara — ‘‘I saw [he] got his hands on a couple of balls’’ — after he came close to an interception and played with physicality. Fox has been impressed with Amukamara, Cruz and other veterans who’ve come from winning teams. ‘‘They know the standard and the expectations of what they’re supposed to do,’’ Fox said. ‘‘Guys like Victor help move that culture along.’’

Up next

The Bears have a day off Sunday. They will practice at 11 a.m. Monday at Olivet Nazarene University.