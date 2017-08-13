Bears claim former second-round kicker Roberto Aguayo

BOURBONNAIS — Roberto Aguayo, the former second-round pick who flopped with the Buccaneers and was unceremoniously waived Saturday, was claimed by the Bears on Sunday, sources confirmed.

Aguayo will compete with Connor Barth for the Bears’ starting job. Aguayo missed an extra point and 47-yard attempt in Friday’s preseason opener, leading the Buccaneers to finally part ways with him. They traded up to draft him in the second round last year, but the Florida State alum struggled mightily. He missed nine field goal attempts in 31 tries and also missed two extra points last season.

Barth has been the Bears’ kicker since they cut Robbie Gould on the eve of Week 1 last year. Interestingly, he was cut by Tampa Bay in May 2016, mere days after the Buccaneers drafted Aguayo.

ESPN first reported the move.