Bears kick Kyle Long out of practice, coach John Fox says

Bears guard Kyle Long encourages teammates during warm-ups before a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears kicked Kyle Long out of practice Monday in Bourbonnais, coach John Fox said

Long was involved in two separate scuffles with teammates and sent to the locker room early on the final day of training camp.

“There’s a certain standard we have.” Fox said. “That’s not how we operate.”