Bears cut rookie kicker Andy Phillips

Two days after struggling during the team’s family fest, rookie kicker Andy Phillips was waived by the Bears.

With the open roster spot, the team signed the 28-year-old Alton Howard, a 5-7, 184 pound, receiver who played at Tennessee to 2012-2015. Before taking up football, Howard was an accomplished skier

Late last week, Bears special teams coach Jeff Rodgers praised the work ethic of Phillips, who was a star at Utah.

“He’s a little bit older, a little bit more mature than some of the rookies in the business with him, despite the haircut he’s rocking right now,” Rodgers said. “It’s really important to him.”

