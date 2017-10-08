Bears’ Danny Trevathan, Kyle Long not expected to play vs. Broncos

The Bears will play their preseason opener Thursday night without two veterans who are still working their way back from surgery — three-time Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long and former Broncos Super Bowl champion Danny Trevathan.

Long, who is recovering from ankle surgery, played in team drills for the first time Tuesday. The Bears hope Trevathan,who is recovering from patellar tendon surgery, could do the same later this week.

Outside linebacker Lamarr Houston, who’s recovering from a torn ACL, won’t play, and neither will receiver Markus Wheaton, who had an appendectomy early in training camp.

Others not expected to play: receiver Titus Davis, receiver Daniel Braverman (quad), safety Harold Jones-Quarte (ankle)y, running back Jeremy Langford (ankle) and cornerback Rashaad Reynolds.

Bears guard Kyle Long won't play Thursday. (AP)

Fourth-string quarterback Connor Shaw won’t play, either; the team has ruled him out after he had surgery to remove a screw from his broken leg.