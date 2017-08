Bears’ Eric Kush tears hamstring from bone, needs surgery, put on IR

Bears offensive guard Eric Kush (right) helps quarterback Jay Cutler after he was sacked by the New York Giants on Nov. 20, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. | Seth Wenig/AP

BOURBONNAIS — The Bears placed center Eric Kush on the injured reserve list and is out for the season.

Kush tore his hamstring off the bone and will need surgery to repair it, according to Bears coach John Fox.

To make up for loss of Kush, the Bears are having Cody Whitehair play backup guard with Hroniss Grasu at center.