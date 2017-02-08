Bears guard Josh Sitton reports to camp after paternity leave

2017 Bears Training Camp 08/02/2017, 01:50pm
Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

BOURBONNAIS — The strength of the Bears’ offense, its line, was finally intact Wednesday.

Josh Sitton, the Pro Bowl guard who missed the first week of camp while his wife had a baby, joined practice at Olivet Nazarene University. He’s switched to right guard; Kyle Long, who moved to left guard, has been limited in practice as he recovers from ankle surgery.

Sitton was one of two Bears Pro Bowl players last year.

Safety Harold Jones-Quartey left practice Wednesday after rolling his ankle — coach John Fox said it appears minor — while cornerback Prince Amukamara was excused because his wife had appendix surgery.

Josh Sitton #71 of the Bears moves to block Nigel Bradham #53 of the Eagles at Soldier Field on September 19, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Eagles defeated the Bears 29-14. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

