Bears guard Josh Sitton reports to camp after paternity leave

BOURBONNAIS — The strength of the Bears’ offense, its line, was finally intact Wednesday.

Josh Sitton, the Pro Bowl guard who missed the first week of camp while his wife had a baby, joined practice at Olivet Nazarene University. He’s switched to right guard; Kyle Long, who moved to left guard, has been limited in practice as he recovers from ankle surgery.

Sitton was one of two Bears Pro Bowl players last year.

Safety Harold Jones-Quartey left practice Wednesday after rolling his ankle — coach John Fox said it appears minor — while cornerback Prince Amukamara was excused because his wife had appendix surgery.