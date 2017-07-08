Bears’ John Fox happy for ‘another opportunity’ for QB Jay Cutler

BOURBONNAIS — The Bears decided not to bring Jay Cutler back, but coach John Fox is happy someone eventually did.

The former Bears quarterback is signing with the Dolphins less than week after their starter, Ryan Tannehill, suffered a severe knee injury in practice.

“It’s another opportunity , and that’s all guys can ask for,” Bears coach John Fox said after Monday’s practice. “I know everybody here wishes him nothing but the best.”

Fox called Cutler a “smart, tough guy that works hard,” and said his relationship with Dolphins coach Adam Gase, the Bears’ offensive coordinator in 2015, will help his transition.

(AP)

“He’s familiar with that offense,” he said. “Very similar. There’s some carryover, for sure.”

Mike Glennon, who replaced Cutler as the Bears starter when he signed this offseason, said he has a passing interest in the signing, as a fan of the NFL.

“It seems like a good opportunity for him,” Glennon said. “But I know it’s kinda big story here in Chicago.”