Bears K Roberto Aguayo cut by Buccaneers on HBO

Roberto Aguayo was cut by the Buccaneers on Saturday.

Tuesday, the decision aired on HBO, showing the moment that Tampa Bay officials told the kicker that he was being cut. The cable network is following the Bucs for their “Hard Knocks” documentary series.

“No one really talks about you when you make your kicks,” Aguayo said on the show. “I feel it’s more talked about when you don’t do as well.”

Aguayo was claimed on waivers by the Bears on Sunday, one day after Tampa Bay parted with their 2016 second-round pick. Asked Monday about being cut on television, Aguayo was circumspect.

The Buccaneers waived kicker Roberto Aguayo on Saturday. (AP)

“At the end of the day, I’ve dealt with the media,” he said after his first Bears practice. “I’ve had highs at Florida State and dealing with the media coming into the NFL, there were highs, there were lows. At the end of the day, I know the type of man I am. I know the integrity and what I have inside me. That doesn’t define me as a man.

“I’m defined by how I keep my head up and keep pushing. That’s in the past now. Yeah, at the time it hurt. But there’s new opportunities and I’m here now so this is my next opportunity and I’m looking forward to making the most of it.”

Thirty members of the “Hard Knocks” crew are spending the preseason shooting more than 1,500 hours of footage for the show.