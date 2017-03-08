Bears’ Kyle Fuller on lost ’16 season: ‘It shows you, I know who I am’

BOURBONNAIS — Kyle Fuller learned something about himself during the most difficult season of his life.

“You realize the type of player you are when you can’t do certain things,” Fuller, who missed all of last season after a seemingly simple preseason arthroscopic knee procedure, said Wednesday. “You’re kinda reminded of what exactly you can do — the way you play football.

“You’re yourself. It shows you, ‘I know who I am.’ I remember the player I am when you’re able to go out there and be yourself, not injured and worrying about things like that.”

The Bears decided not to pick up the Fuller’s fifth-year option this offseason, leaving the former first-round pick in the last year of his deal. The Bears signed two cornerbacks to start in his place: Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper.

Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller watches teammates during minicamp. (AP)

Still, the Bears have been happy with how Fuller has responded during OTAs, mandatory minicamp and, now, training camp. He’s stood out at Olivet Nazarene University.

“I think last year was a tough year for him,” coach John Fox said. “It was a tough year for everybody. There’s frustration whenever you’re hurt. But he’s battled through that.

“I think he’s healthier now. He’s done some excercises to help strengthen it. He’s getting back into it. I like the way he’s looked. It hasn’t been bothersome. He wasn’t able string too many days of practice together this time a year ago, whereas this year he’s able to.”

His knee feels brand new.

“It’s amazing,” Fuller said. “I’m feeling really good, looking forward to just continuing it. “