Bears LB Pernell McPhee undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery

BOURBONNAIS — Pernell McPhee underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Friday morning, ensuring the Bears outside linebacker won’t return to the field soon.

Coach John Fox characterized the procedure, performed in the Chicago area by team doctor Mark Bowen, as relatively minor.

“I don’t want to make light of it, but literally it was a clean-up,” Fox said. “And something, they were glad they went in.”

McPhee was placed on the physically unable to perform list Wednesday night after he complained of knee pain during his physical; doctors then “found a little irregularity,” Fox said.

Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee arrives during an NFL football training camp in Bourbonnais, Ill., Wednesday, July 26, 2017. | Nam Y. Huh/AP

McPhee, who rejoined his teammates later Friday, had two arthroscopic procedures on his right knee in 2012. He had surgery on his left knee last year.

Fox didn’t offer a timeline for McPhee’s return to the field, but he said the procedure was different than the seemingly routine arthroscopic procedure cornerback Kyle Fuller underwent last preseason. Fuller didn’t play in a single game last year.

Fox said the Bears have outside linebacker depth, but said getting Lamarr Houston, who’s returned from a torn ACL, and McPhee healthy to play a full season will be critical.

Goldman back

Eddie Goldman participated in the Bears’ walk-through Friday after sitting out the first practice a day earlier. He had failed to complete the Bears’ Wednesday conditioning test because of hydration; he needed an IV and fluids to recover.

The nose tackle, who missed most of last season with a nagging high ankle sprain, is down to 315 pounds.

“When you’re lighter you move faster, you move quicker,” he said. “That’s something I can use in my game.”

Goldman will participate in the first padded practice of camp Saturday. Fox called his return “huge.”

“I think it’s evident when he’s not there, “ Fox said.

This and that

• Running back Jeremy Langford missed Friday’s walk-through after rolling his ankle during a walk-through Thursday night. Fox called the injury “slight,” but it was the same ankle he injured last season.

• Outside linebacker Dan Skuta didn’t participate either; he was sore after the first practice and is recovering from hip surgery last year.