Bears make front office promotions

BOURBONNAIS — The Bears announced the shuffling of front office positions Saturday, headlined by the promotion of former pro scouting director Champ Kelly to assistant director of player personnel.

Pro scouting coordinator Chris White was named pro scout, a promotion; Scott Hamel was moved up from combine scout to area scout; and Brendon Rehor was elevated from scouting assistant to combine scout.

Kelly followed coach John Fox to Chicago from Denver, where he’d spent eight years, in 2015.