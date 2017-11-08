Bears Preseason Digest: Mitch Trubisky took charge in two-minute drill

QB Update



The Bears’ plan for playing rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky Thursday night against the Broncos was situational. They wanted him to feel some pressure.

That’s why he replaced backup Mark Sanchez in the final two minutes of the first half with the Bears having the ball at the 50-yard line.

“Mark’s played extensive football in the NFL,” coach John Fox said after the Broncos’ 24-17 victory at Soldier Field. “He’s had a lot of two-minute drills; Mitch really hasn’t had that opportunity.”

Trubisky handled that opportunity well. He completed all four of his passes for 24 yards as part of a 50-yard touchdown drive. It was capped by his two-yard pass to wide receiver Victor Cruz.

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky vs. the Broncos. (AP)

“A lot of great situational work in this game, and that’s what I need at this point,” Trubisky said. “It’s just the amount of reps and seeing different coverages and then trying to control the situation.”

Observations



Second-year linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski started in place of Danny Trevathan, who is still recovering from his knee injury from last season. According press-box statisticians, Kwiatkoski led the Bears with six tackles. … Deonte Thompson, the Bears’ primary kick returner, led the team with five catches for 64 yards …Bryce Callahan got the first nod at nickel back over Cre’Von LeBlanc. … Running back Ka’Deem Carey left the game with a quadriceps injury, but he said he felt good after the game … Receiver Reuben Randle injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter. … Veteran offensive lineman Tom Compton started in place of Kyle Long at left guard.

Up next

Day off, Friday. Next practice is Saturday at 12:05 p.m. at Olivet Nazarene University.