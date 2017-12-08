Bears QB Mitch Trubisky ‘exciting,’ but John Fox mum on Game 2 role

BOURBONNAIS —Virginia McCaskey sat in a shiny orange golf cart just beyond the end zone Saturday, chatting with Bears coach John Fox while his players went through drills.

And, no, the Bears’ owner didn’t bring up the Bears’ brewing quarterback competition .

“She probably figured we already had enough of that,” Fox said with a smile.

Two days after saying he wouldn’t change his quarterback depth chart because of one preseason game, the coach lived up to his word — at least during practice at Olivet Nazarene University.

He was predictably vague, though, when asked whether Mitch Trubisky would wrest the No. 2 spot from Mark Sanchez in the next preseason game, Aug. 19 against the Cardinals. Fox would only say the Bears would develop a gameplan this week.

“We’ll keep you posted on that,” he said.

No he won’t. Even if the Bears decide to give Trubisky more playing time in Game 2 — at the expense of Sanchez, who doesn’t need the snaps — the coach doesn’t figure to detail it before game time.

In the interim, all eyes will be on both Trubisky, who went 18-for-25 for 166 yards and a touchdown in an electrifying debut Thursday, and starter Mike Glennon, who posted a passer rating of 0.0.

“If you’re asking me if I was excited about how he played, I was,” Fox said of his rookie, who was unspectacular during practice Saturday. “It beats the alternative. I’m sure glad he played well and not poorly.

“There’s a reason why we drafted him with the second pick of the draft. I think for the first time people got to see that in a Bears uniform, which I think is exciting.”

Glennon, who had never looked as bad in training camp practices as he did Thursday, started Saturday with a flourish; he found Kendall Wright down the sideline of his first play of team drills, then completed a pass to Kevin Wright. He was less consistent as practice wore on, but Fox still said Glennon responded “real well” to his Thursday stinker.

“These guys are all big boys; they’re professional athletes,” Fox said. “They get it. There are going to be days like that. It’s life. So we’ll just grab the bull by the horns and go about trying to get better.”

Fox said there were more starters to blame than just his quarterback: the Bears’ first unit didn’t block well Thursday. Center Cody Whitehair snapped the ball over the 6-6 Glennon’s head Thursday, a mistake he repeated Saturday.

Its receivers dropped passes against the Broncos, Fox said, and couldn’t separate from man coverage.

“A quarterback gets a lot of the credit, a lot of the blame, regardless of what happens,” Fox said. “But our whole first unit was not very good.”

Fox and his staff preach a coach-speak motivational formula to their players: Events + Response = Outcome.

“Your response typically equals the outcome,” he said. “If you haven’t dropped a ball, haven’t missed a pass, you haven’t thrown a pick, you haven’t played. It’s how they respond. We feel good about how he’ll respond.”

If Glennon doesn’t, the Bears will have a full-fledged quarterback controversy on their hands. Trubisky will have earned it.

“He looked like he settled in right when he came out there,” tight end Adam Shaheen said, “He drove us down in two-minute and from there it just kept rolling for him. It was awesome to see.”

Guard Jordan Morgan, a fellow rookie, called Trubisky’s play an “amazing thing” to see.

“Just to go out here and see him perform like that, that’s a great feeling,” he said. “And then seeing him play so well, that’s awesome. That’s the type of stuff we talk about our rookie meetings: teaching each other to hold each other accountable and be able to raise the bar for one another.”