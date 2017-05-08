Bears QBs Mike Glennon, Mitch Trubisky sharp during Family Fest
Mike Glennon made it look easy. Mitch Trubisky wasn’t far off his pace.
In total, the Bears were encouraged by each quarterback’s first performance on the Soldier Field turf Saturday at Family Fest.
“I think we’re just a better football team,” coach John Fox said.
Glennon, the starter, marched the starting offense 60 yards for a touchdown against the second-team defense. He finished 11-on-11 drills 5-for-5 for 53 yards and an eight-yard scoring pass to Dion Sims.
“Coming off a 3-13 season, there’s not a lot of confidence,” Fox said of the first-unit offense. “But we have a lot of new guys and new people in that locker room that I think have done a helluva job.”
Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick who could start the team as a third-stringer, completed 3-of-5 attempts for 42 yards. The rookie, who has impressed the Bears with his footwork, completed passes of seven and 12 yards — to tight end MyCole Pruitt and receiver Victor Cruz, respectively — to start his drive against the third-team defense. Both were play-action passes in which he rolled right.
“I think he handled (the huddle) well,” Cruz. “I think he commanded the team well, and he made some plays out there, man. It was good to see.”
Cruz shines
In between the Glennon and Trubisky shows, Cruz caught a deep touchdown pass from Mark Sanchez against the first-team defense.
He would have performed his trademark salsa dance in the end zone, but former Giants teammate Prince Amukamara knocked the ball out of his hands.
“He’s always been hating on my salsa for a long time,” Cruz said with a smile. “But I finally got to shove him off and give the fans a little bit.”
This and that
- In the third-string portion of live drills, cornerback Rashaad Reynolds was helped off the field with what appeared to be a right knee injury. Otherwise, the Bears avoided the kind of catastrophic injury that marred last year’s “Family Fest,” when then-starting center Hroniss Grasu tore his ACL. “Hopefully the football gods are a little better to us this year,” Fox said.
- The Bears left wide receiver Daniel Braverman (quad), guard Eric Kush (hamstring), quarterback Connor Shaw (foot) and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee) back at Olivet Nazarene University.
- The Bears have Sunday off before resuming camp Monday in Bourbonnais.