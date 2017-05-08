Bears QBs Mike Glennon, Mitch Trubisky sharp during Family Fest

Mike Glennon made it look easy. Mitch Trubisky wasn’t far off his pace.

In total, the Bears were encouraged by each quarterback’s first performance on the Soldier Field turf Saturday at Family Fest.

“I think we’re just a better football team,” coach John Fox said.

Glennon, the starter, marched the starting offense 60 yards for a touchdown against the second-team defense. He finished 11-on-11 drills 5-for-5 for 53 yards and an eight-yard scoring pass to Dion Sims.

Mike Glennon didn't throw an incompletion Saturday. (AP)

“Coming off a 3-13 season, there’s not a lot of confidence,” Fox said of the first-unit offense. “But we have a lot of new guys and new people in that locker room that I think have done a helluva job.”

Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick who could start the team as a third-stringer, completed 3-of-5 attempts for 42 yards. The rookie, who has impressed the Bears with his footwork, completed passes of seven and 12 yards — to tight end MyCole Pruitt and receiver Victor Cruz, respectively — to start his drive against the third-team defense. Both were play-action passes in which he rolled right.

“I think he handled (the huddle) well,” Cruz. “I think he commanded the team well, and he made some plays out there, man. It was good to see.”

Cruz shines

In between the Glennon and Trubisky shows, Cruz caught a deep touchdown pass from Mark Sanchez against the first-team defense.

He would have performed his trademark salsa dance in the end zone, but former Giants teammate Prince Amukamara knocked the ball out of his hands.

“He’s always been hating on my salsa for a long time,” Cruz said with a smile. “But I finally got to shove him off and give the fans a little bit.”

This and that