Bears quarterback arms race is no contest in Madden 18 universe

The great Bears quarterback debate is ended.

Actually, over before it even started.

At least in the Madden ’18 universe.

The long-running video game franchise, which is scheduled to release its latest version on Aug. 25, didn’t need to see reps in preseason games and training camp to pick a winner when it came down to rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky and Mike Glennon.

Madden’s rating system gave Trubisky a 77 (out of 100) overall rating, including an 83 in agility and a 93 in throwing power. Glennon received a 74 overall rating, and it was both the athletic and accuracy departments that did the fifth-year quarterback in.

In short throw accuracy it was Trubisky 85-82. In medium throw accuracy it was 80-78 Trubisky, and in deep throws they both registered 76s.

The real jab in the face to Bears fans?

Even in coming out of retirement just two weeks ago, former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is a 78 overall in his new Miami Dolphins offense, highlighted by his 97 throw power.

Obviously, not every debate is over.

Best of the rest in the Bears ratings:

–The overall rating for the Bears was a 77, as they edged out the likes of the Browns (75), Jets (75) and 49ers (76).

–Running back Jordan Howard is tied for 10th overall amongst running backs with an 85 overall rating. Steelers running back Le’veon Bell tops the running back list with a 97 rating.

–The highest-rated Bears wide receiver? How about Cameron Meredith and his 83. Often-injured receiver Kevin White was just a 72 overall, but ranked the fastest receiver on the team with a 93 speed.

–Former Bears receiver Alshon Jeffery, now with Philadelphia, was an 87 overall.

–Madden 18 gave some love to the Bears offensive line, as guard Josh Sitton and his 89 was the highest-ranked player on the roster. Center Cody Whitehair earned an 86.

–Linebackers Jerrell Freeman (88) and Danny Trevathan (84) gave the Bears a solid middle, while cornerback Prince Amukamara headlined the cornerbacks with an 81 overall rating.

–The fastest Bears player on the roster? Cornerback Bryce Callahan, who earned 94 speed.