Bears RB Jordan Howard reminds his coach of these three star RBs

BOURBONNAIS — Ask Curtis Modkins who Jordan Howard reminds him of, and he rattles off three greats.

“I had Larry Johnson before; he has a little bit of that,” the Bears running backs coach said Monday. “He’s big and strong like Marshawn (Lynch) was. There’s a little bit of Fred Jackson in him.

“I’ve been very impressed with what he’s done so far.”

Judging by the comparison, that’s an understatement.

Bears running back Jordan Howard ran for 1,313 yards last year. (AP)

Modkins coached Johnson in 2008 with the Chiefs, and Lynch in 2010 with the Bills. Fred Jackson played for him in Buffalo from 2010-12.

“Those are good players,” he said, “and he’s a really good player.”

Johnson went to two Pro Bowls after finishing third in the NFL in rushing in 2005 and second in 2006. Lynch went to five Pro Bowls and led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2012 and 2013 as a member of the Seahawks. Jackson led the league in all-purpose yards in 2009. His 93.4 rushing yards per game were third in the league in 2011.

“Marshawn was a big, strong guy,” Modkins said. “Larry had really good vision and could see. And Fred just had a really high football IQ.

“Jordan has a little bit of all that.”

Howard was second in the NFL last year with 1,313 rushing yards, but said he “definitely should have had more yards.” He lowered his body fat and got laser eye surgery this offseason, with the goal of doing just that.

“I feel like once your first year in something – first year in college, first year in the NFL – you can only improve from there,” he said. “I feel like I can only get better.

But I also got to put the time in and not change anything, stay humble. I’m definitely looking forward to the challenge.”