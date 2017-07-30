Bears receiver Markus Wheaton has appendectomy

BOURBONNAIS — Bears receiver Markus Wheaton first felt stomach pain at 4 a.m. Sunday

About five hours later, he went into surgery. He had an appendectomy early Sunday morning, coach John Fox said, and will spend the night in the hospital.

His appendix did not rupture, Fox said, making the surgery simpler and the situation less dire. Still, Wheaton’s absence figures to extend deep into the team’s stay at Olivet Nazarene University.

“He’ll start that recovery process,” Fox said.

Bears receiver Markus Wheaton, right, had an appendectomy Sunday morning. (AP)

The Bears signed him away from the Steelers in the offseason, giving the receiver a two-year, $11 million contract.