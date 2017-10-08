Bears to hold practice at Prospect High School on Aug. 17
The Bears will practice at Prospect High School on Aug. 17, and fans can watch.
The team will make a limited number of tickets available for the 6 p.m. practice in Mount Prospect. Starting Friday at 11 a.m., fans can get free tickets at http://www.chicagobears.com/events/varsity-bears.html.
Tickets sold out in a matter of hours last season when the Bears held their “Varsity Bears practice” at Warren Township High School in Gurnee.
The parking lot opens at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 17, with gates opening a half-hour later on the campus at 801 W. Kensington Road in Mount Prospect. Practice starts at 6 p.m. and figures to last between 90 minutes and two hours.
Shuttles will run from the Mount Prospect City Hall Parking Garage and Randhurst Parking Garage from 3:30-9 p.m.