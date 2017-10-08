Bears to hold practice at Prospect High School on Aug. 17

The Bears will practice at Prospect High School on Aug. 17, and fans can watch.

The team will make a limited number of tickets available for the 6 p.m. practice in Mount Prospect. Starting Friday at 11 a.m., fans can get free tickets at http://www.chicagobears.com/events/varsity-bears.html.

Tickets sold out in a matter of hours last season when the Bears held their “Varsity Bears practice” at Warren Township High School in Gurnee.

The parking lot opens at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 17, with gates opening a half-hour later on the campus at 801 W. Kensington Road in Mount Prospect. Practice starts at 6 p.m. and figures to last between 90 minutes and two hours.

Bears coach John Fox is entering his third season. (Getty Images)

Shuttles will run from the Mount Prospect City Hall Parking Garage and Randhurst Parking Garage from 3:30-9 p.m.