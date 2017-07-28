Bears Training Camp Digest: Coaches finding way to divide QB snaps

BOURBONNAIS — The Chicago Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the second day of Bears training-camp practice:

QB Watch

The Bears’ walk-through was closed to the public Friday, but coach John Fox detailed how starter Mike Glennon and rookie Mitch Trubisky ran their offenses simultaneously on adjacent fields.

“You double the reps,” Fox said. “The reason they’re split is so you’re getting twice the work done in the same amount of time.”

Mike Glennon is the Bears' starter. (AP)

The Bears have tweaked their practice schedule to accommodate snaps for both Glennon, who has thrown only 11 regular-season passes in the last two seasons, and Trubisky, who had 13 college starts.

Mark Sanchez is penciled in as the team’s No. 2 quarterback.

What we saw

The Bears held a light walk-through, what the Bears call a C-schedule practice. The team has three practice plans for training camp; an A-schedule is full pads, while B-schedule features players wearing a helmet and shoulder pads. … At the end of the walk-through, the Bears staff lectured on the importance of takeaways and handed out dozens of footballs for some players to protect and others to try to force out of their hands. “Everyone needs to have ball security,” linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski said. “You never know when someone’s going to have the ball. Can’t afford to give it up.” The Bears had a league-low 11 takeaways last season; the Chiefs led the NFL with three times as many. … The Bears will hold their first padded practice of training camp Saturday. “The real football starts (Saturday),” Fox said.

