Bears Training Camp Digest: How QBs fared on Day 1

BOURBONNAIS — The Chicago Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the first day of Bears training-camp practice:

QB watch

Mike Glennon and Mitch Trubisky began their duel early on the first day of training camp, throwing matching “touchdowns” of about 40 yards apiece. Glennon found Markus Wheaton down the left sideline. Minutes later, Trubisky threw a similar pass to fellow rookie Tanner Gentry down the right sideline.

“What I was impressed with is how focused they were,” coach John Fox said. “They didn’t forget everything in five weeks; they came in in good shape. So from that standpoint, it’s kind of like we finished last offseason.’’

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon is the starter. (AP)

Trubisky looked at ease, though he bobbled one snap. Mark Sanchez got his fair share of snaps, too. He’s starting camp as the second-stringer after missing OTAs with a knee injury.

Bears teammates already have raved about Glennon’s leadership and ability, but fans seemed to gravitate more toward Trubisky on Thursday.

Trubisky appeared to be one of the most popular players. Our favorite cheer in his direction: “Hey, Mitch! No pressure!”

What we saw

We didn’t see a takeaway by a defensive unit that had only 11 last season. The closest: Cornerback Prince Amukamara bobbled a pass breakup down the field. . . . Second-year wide receiver Daniel Braverman made a few impressive catches, though he might have pushed off the cornerback on his longest of the day. . . . Tight end Zach Miller, who returned from foot surgery, looked comfortable..

Up next

Light practice Friday at Olivet Nazarene University, closed to the public.

