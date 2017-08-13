Bears wide receiver Markus Wheaton breaks finger

BOURBONNAIS — Wide receiver Markus Wheaton broke his left pinkie at practice Sunday, Bears coach John Fox said.

The Bears signed Wheaton in the offseason but he has missed most of training camp after he undergoing an appendectomy in late July. He returned to practice for the first time Saturday and was in pads for the first time Sunday.

“I felt bad for the guy today,” Fox said. “I mean he just finally got back out there.”

Fox said he does not expect Wheaton to miss a significant amount of time.

“Hopefully it won’t be too big of a setback. He’s a great kid, he works really hard, he’s a great teammate. He does have downfield speed that we saw early in the offseason and hopefully we’ll get to see here pretty soon.”