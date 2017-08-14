Boiling point: Bears guard Kyle Long has his reasons to be frustrated

BOURBONNAIS – Enough finally became enough for Bears coach John Fox when guard Kyle Long turned his second chance into another fight in practice.

So, sayonara.

Fox threw Long — one of the Bears’ best players and a fan favorite — out of their closed-to-the-public practice on Monday.

It was a bad way for the Bears’ to conclude their stay at Olivet Nazarene University, and it was bad look for Long. He is valued for his edge and toughness, but he clearly crossed the proverbial line with his own teammates.

Bears guard Kyle Long at practice. (AP)

Before Monday, the Bears had gone all training camp without a fight in practice. Fox was pleased with that. The Bears, after all, had addressed it.

Long, though, changed that with multiple skirmishes in separate drills.

“There’s a certain standard we have, and something we weren’t very pleased with,” Fox said. “I haven’t had a chance to visit with him, but it’s something that we’ll handle internally.”

Long’s first scuffle was with his fellow offensive linemen.

“I just know that there was disturbance, and we don’t need that,” Fox said. “That’s why he left the field.”

Fox didn’t know what sparked Long’s action, but Long certainly has his reasons to be frustrated.

A day earlier, Long opened up about what was happening in hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia, where a white supremacist rally turned violent and deadly over the weekend.

“It’s rough. It’s a strange time,” Long said Sunday. “The more we can do right to each other and act accordingly when presented with the situation, then the better off we’ll be.’’

Long’s own situation also is a source of frustration. The Bears are being extremely cautious with him following his gruesome right-ankle injury, which he suffered in a loss to Buccaneers on Nov. 13. Long lost nearly 50 pounds after a bad reaction to post-surgery medication.

The Bears have gradually inserted Long into team drills, but his playing time has been very limited. It’s possible that the Bears hold him out of the entire preseason.

“Well, I’ll tell you it [stinks],” Long said. “It [stinks] when you can’t be out there every team rep when you’re used to running off the field after a team period with the rest of the [first-team offense] and I’m sitting over there in a hat watching. It [stinks]. I’m not going to sit here and lie to you.

“I love the game of football, and when it’s taken away from you and when you’re limited to just practicing against other ‘O’ linemen during individual [drills], it’s tough.”

Complicating Long’s situation is another position change. Long called moving from right to left guard “a radical change.” He said his issues are technique-based and subtle. It’s very apparent to him that he needs the work.

“The physical end of it has sped up,” Long said. “Mentally, I know what I’m doing. It’s just a matter of tying the mental and physical aspects together. I feel a little awkward, like, just having my feet under me and timing of certain plays.”

Ensuring that Long is ready for the regular season is the Bears’ priority. Their offensive line can’t be a strength without him.

But with the Bourbonnais portion of camp coming to close, it’s apparent that the Bears’ patient approach has worn on Long. He made that clear a day before his two skirmishes.

“This is my first time through something like this,” Long said. “And honestly, I’ve been champing at the bit to get back, but they’ve done a good job of pulling the reins a little bit and making sure that I understand that it’s a long season – even though I fully understand that. You’re kind of short-sighted when you’re injured because you want to get back at it as fast as possible.”