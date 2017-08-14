‘Bring on the competition’: Connor Barth ready for Roberto Aguayo duel

BOURBONNAIS — On Sunday, Bears place-kicker Connor Barth had a job to do. On Monday, he had a job to win.

The difference was evident at the Bears’ final practice at Olivet Nazarene University. The day after the Bears claimed place-kicker Roberto Aguayo on waivers from the Buccaneers, Barth was Mr. Perfect in practice Monday — hitting 12-of-12 field goal attempts, capped by a 53-yarder that ended the period.

No way that’s a coincidence, right?

“Well, what else am I supposed to do? I’ve got to do something here,” Barth said. “There’s two ways you can take it. You can either have a mental breakdown and go into a hole and it’s over, or you can step up. My parent always said, ‘Bring on the competition.’ And that’s what I’ve always done.”

The Bears, who are not shy about creating awkward competitions on their roster, already seemed to reap the benefits of bringing Aguayo to camp. But while Barth’s performance Monday was notable, the more intriguing option in this scenario is Aguayo winning the job.

The Mascotte, Fla. native was a three-time All-American at Florida State and a second-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2016 draft — only the second place-kicker to be drafted in the first three rounds since 2000, when the Raiders took Sebastian Janikowski in the first round.

He struggled to live up to that draft status. He made just 22-of-31 field goal attempts (71.0 percent) in his rookie season — the lowest percentage among qualified kickers in the NFL. He was 4-of-10 from 40-49 yards and 0-for-1 from 50-plus. His long field goal was 43 yards. The Buccaneers cut him Saturday after he missed an extra-point and a 47-yard field goal in their preseason opener Friday night.

“It’s unfortunate,” Aguayo said. “What we both wanted, it just never flourished. I’m excited to be here with the Bears and excited for this fresh opportunity and a new start.”

“Fresh and “new” are clearly the operative words in that sentiment. Aguayo clearly is ready to move on and re-start his career as a waiver claim after his lofty draft status hovered over him with the Bucs.

“It always came on, being a second-round pick,” he said. “They picked me wherever the picked me. I want to go out there and do my job. I just focus on being in the present … and what I’ve got to do here. I’m excited to be here.”

The Bears are hoping to benefit by getting Aguayo on the rebound — a fairly typical path to success for many successful kickers. It could be that Aguayo will blossom without being burdened by his draft status.

“We’ll find out,” Bears coach John Fox said. “We’ll let him compete here. It’s a fresh start. We won’t put too much stock into what happened in the past — just what he looks like moving forward.”

It’s not exactly free roll for the Bears, but one worth taking with $20.2 million in salary cap space. Aguayo will cost them $428,000 of cap space if he’s cut and nobody signs him. Barth’s “dead-cap” number is $155,000 if he is cut.

If there indeed is a mental hurdle to be cleared, Aguayo will be strong competition for Barth.

“I know what works and what doesn’t,” Aguayo said. “Some I’m perfect, everything is rolling. Some days they don’t go in. It’s matter of building consistency — that’s the main thing I’m working on now. Because I know I can do it.”

