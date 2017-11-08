Can QB Mitch Trubisky start now? Bears can’t hide behind hypothetical

Even after he spent four draft picks to move up one slot and draft Mitch Trubisky, Ryan Pace spent the rest of the offseason anointing Mike Glennon the starter.

Two weeks ago, as the Bears settled into training camp in Bourbonnais, someone asked the Bears GM the obvious: What if Trubisky is the best quarterback this preseason?

“Glennon’s our starter, and we’re confident with that,” Pace said. “This thing is going to have to play out. But Mike Glennon is our starting quarterback and I don’t think now is the time to deal in hypotheticals going forward.”

OK, so how about now?

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky waves to fans Thursday. (AP)

The Bears are wise to say they won’t make any depth chart changes after only one preseason game. But dismissing the idea of the No. 2 overall pick usurping Glennon as fiction sounds more ridiculous today that it did at 6:59 p.m. Thursday.

The Bears might not have a quarterback controversy yet, but you can see it from here. And it’s moving faster toward them than they thought.

How they handle it will be critical to the futures of both quarterbacks. Both Pace and coach John Fox have been clear in their public expectations of Glennon and Trubisky since the latter was drafted — much to the former’s surprise — on April 27. They hoped it would smother any flames of controversy in a town that embraces such debate and fixates, fairly or not, on its quarterbacks.

Thursday, Trubisky stoked that fire back to life.

He completed 18-of-25 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown, and fell a half-inch shy of a second one in Thursday night’s 24-17 loss to the Broncos. According to Pro Football Focus, his adjusted completion percentage — meant to weed out drops, spikes, throwaways batted passes and throws when he’s hit — was 90.9, the highest mark of any player making his debut in the last four years.

Glennon, meanwhile, threw a pick-six and finished with a passer rating that would make Bluto Blutarsky smile: zero-point-zero.

Both players, of course, dismissed the idea of a quarterback controversy as outside noise, the prototypical NFL distraction. Trubisky declared Glennon the starter — as if he’d say anything else.

“Hopefully we block everything out on the outside — what everyone’s writing, everyone’s saying,” Trubisky said. “And it brings us closer so we can approach it and get better as a group.”

After what might have been his worst NFL game ever, albeit a brief one — he went 2-for-8 for 20 yards and the interception — Glennon was asked by an NFL Network reporter if he planned to turn his phone off.

“I think you could make it difficult if you wanted to,” he said. “If you’re going

to be looking on your phone and getting on Twitter and all that, then, yeah I’m sure it could. I won’t do that.

“I wouldn’t say my phone’s going to be off, but if you work for NFL Network, I’m not going to be checking you out.”

If the Bears insist on staying the course, they should be more concerned about Glennon’s struggles than excited about Trubisky’s success.

The rookie’s stat line was impressive, but he wasn’t in elite company; by the end of Thursday night, the four quarterbacks to try at least 10 passes and have a better passer rating than him were backups: the Patriots’ Jimmy Garoppolo, the Cardinals’ Blaine Gabbert, the Saints’ Ryan Nassib and Browns rookie DeShone Kizer.

Fox said he wasn’t worried about Glennon’s confidence — “Not at all,” he said — but the quarterback must spend the next week digesting the duel pressures of proving he deserves the starting job and tuning out the rookie’s footsteps.

In that sense, the next preseason game — Aug. 19 in Arizona — is more important for Glennon than Trubisky.

In June, Glennon admitted to thinking about his long-term future with the Bears after they drafted the rookie, saying those ideas brought about “unnecessary stress” and were “negative rather than positive.” He said he’d been trying to live in the moment.

Thursday, he played so poorly — and Trubisky so well — that he was forced to confront it again.

“Yeah, when you take a guy that high, I immediately knew that there could be something stirred up,” he said Thursday. “I’m not going to focus on the outside world. I’ll focus on what’s going on within the locker room and the coaches.”

The Bears, in turn, will focus on their quarterback room — and wonder how they’ll answer the question of a controversy if Trubisky outplays their starter once more.