Dolphins considered Tim Tebow before signing Jay Cutler — report

Jay Cutler was no doubt the Miami Dolphins’ top target after starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill went down with a knee injury late last week, but the reported short list is rather interesting.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase has a tight relationship with Cutler after being his offensive coordinator with the Bears in 2015, perhaps Cutler’s best season as a pro. So, it made sense that Cutler got the nod for a one-year deal worth $10 million plus $3 million in incentives.

But according to Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald, some familiar names were on the Dolphins’ list if Cutler had decided to stick to broadcasting. Tim Tebow, Kyle Orton and Colin Kaepernick were all being considered.

Gase was Tebow’s quarterbacks coach in 2011 when he went 7-4 as a starter and took the Broncos to the playoffs.

It was Gase’s work with Tebow that began to earn the young coach the “quarterback whisperer” title. Here’s what Gase told CBS Sports about the Tebow turnaround: “Getting Tebow helped changed the way we thought on offense. What can we do to help this guy be successful? We changed what we were doing. The big light went on for me. Everything we do is about what can our players do. What are their strengths.”

Tebow is a little busy these days, trying his hand at minor league baseball.

Interestingly, Orton was the player the Bears traded to get Cutler. Under Gase, Orton began the 2011 season 1-4 and was replaced by Tebow.

Kaepernick was the only player on the Dolphins’ list that had no connection to Gase.