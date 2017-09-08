First looks: What we’re watching in the Bears’ preseason opener

It’s been a long time since the Bears have been this intriguing in the preseason. But that’s what happens when you add three new quarterbacks.

With the most important position in sports in mind, here’s what we’re watching in the Bears’ preseason opener Thursday night against the Broncos at Soldier Field.

Mitch Trubisky’s comfort level

Trubisky’s ability to handle the entire operation of being an NFL quarterback — the huddle, the pre-snap reads, the actual snap, the handoffs, the pass progressions and the execution — is going to be on full display.

The Bears selected Mitch Trubisky No. 2 overall. (AP)

Trubisky has repeatedly said that he’s become more comfortable with everything that’s being asked of him by the Bears. But he’s struggled to stack good days together in camp after excelling in North Carolina’s shotgun-laden offense.

As the Bears’ third quarterback, Trubisky should get an extended look against the Broncos. It’s not only an opportunity for him to learn, but to prove how comfortable he truly is in the offense.

“I’ll be excited, anxious to get out there on the field to show what I can do, mostly to prove to my teammates why I’m here and what I can do and just go out there, do my job and have fun,” Trubisky said. “That’s what we play football for — to have fun and go out there and enjoy it. I’m looking forward to it.”

That includes being hit. Live contact will help Trubisky get a better feel for the NFL’s speed and his place in the pocket.

“Things will move faster and [you] know when you need to move on and what you’ve got to do because we don’t get hit in practice,” Trubisky said. “I’m anxious to just get back to real football.”

Mike Glennon’s production

It’s unclear how much Glennon will actually play in the exhibition opener as the Bears’ starter. Avoiding injuries still are a priority.

But Glennon needs the work this preseason. His success has been too sporadic in camp to say otherwise.

“It’ll be my first time playing with this offense,” Glennon said. “[It’s] a lot of guys’ first time, so [I] just want to go out, do a good job moving the ball, score some points and just execute our offense.”

Glennon deserves attention — praise even — for taking command of not only the Bears’ offense, but the entire team. He is engaging and surprisingly charismatic.

“He has guys’ attention,” receiver Kendall Wright said.

But Glennon also is starting for a team for the first time since 2014. The Bears need production to accompany his leadership.

Preseason game plans on both sides of the ball tend to be bland, but the Broncos still will present different challenges for Glennon.

“It’s kind of the first test of where we’re at and what we need to work on,” Glennon said. “It’ll be good to go against the Broncos’ defense. That’s a real defense; they’re one of the best in the league.”

Kevin White’s (big) play count

Besides Glennon and Trubisky, there isn’t a player who needs the preseason more than White, the 2015 first-round pick who has appeared in only four games because of injuries.

White’s confidence and physical abilities have come into question during camp. A big play or two against the Broncos — and throughout the preseason — will go a long way in silencing White’s detractors.

Such plays have been scarce in camp from White. Cam Meredith and undrafted rookie Tanner Gentry have been more frequent standouts at receiver.

White’s style of play is worth watching, too.

Receivers coach Zach Azzanni said he wants White to establish a “hard edge” this preseason. White’s best days in camp have featured physical play.

Rookies vs. new competition

Count veteran outside linebacker Sam Acho among the believers in tight end Adam Shaheen and running back Tarik Cohen. He’s had to deal with the rookies throughout camp.

Cohen?

“He’s fast, quick, explosive,” Acho said. “He’s a special player in my opinion.”

Shaheen?

“This dude’s 6-7, 285 [pounds], however much he weighs, and he’s making one-handed catches,” Acho said. “He’ll be a good player.”

Shaheen and Cohen appear destined for game-day roles, but they still need to play well against the Broncos. Different competition will be good for them.

The safety competition

Rookie safety Eddie Jackson has impressed with his range, speed and interceptions. If he tackles well in the preseason, the starting job next to Quintin Demps could become his to lose.

Adrian Amos might be an assignment-sound player — his coaches love that about him — but big plays are being demanded. Jackson has simply made more of them than Amos and Deon Bush in camp.