From punts to runs, Tarik Cohen proving a ‘fabulous spark’ for Bears

Tarik Cohen had one thought when the punt was falling into his arms at the 14-yard line Thursday night: “How fast are the gunners coming town here to tackle me?”

The answer: Not fast enough.

He caught the ball, made a video game juke move and ran down the left sideline for 17 yards.

It was a big first step for Cohen, who had called a fair catch earlier in the 24-17 loss while rotating punt return duties with Eddie Jackson, a fellow rookie. The 5-6 running back hadn’t returned many punts at North Carolina A&T.

Bears running back Tarik Cohen runs in the first half Thursday. (AP)

If Mitch Trubisky was the most exciting part of Thursday night’s 24-17 Bears loss, Cohen was No. 2. There might not be a No. 3.

The Bears want to find creative ways to get the ball in his hands — be it on inside runs, outside tosses, pass plays or punt returns.

“He’s a fabulous spark,” left tackle Charles Leno said Thursday night, after Cohen had seven carries for 39 yards. “He’s lighting-in-a-bottle, I would say. He’s quick, agile, and really hard to tackle and see out there for defenses. Good for us.”

After wowing his teammates in training camp, Cohen didn’t shy away from contact in his first NFL preseason game, either — a telling trait, given his size. His first NFL hit felt good, he said.

“I like to think of myself as like a sparkplug,” he said. “Wherever the offense is at, if we’re struggling, I want to come in and get everybody motivated. Have that one spark play. It might spark somebody else to have a big play also.”