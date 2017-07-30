Here are traits Bears sophomores honed in their first pro offseason

BOURBONNAIS — Players typically make the biggest leap between Years 1 and 2, the thinking goes, because they know what to expect and what’s expected of them.

Embracing the latter, here are specific traits that Bears sophomores honed in their first full offseason and brought with them to training camp:

Leonard Floyd’s hands. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio posited a question Saturday night that made his linebackers think: “Are you winning the first 2 seconds of every play?”

Floyd, the No. 9 overall pick, is working on it.

Bears center Cody Whitehair worked on his footwork this offseason. (Getty Images)

“My hand speed,” Floyd said. “Sometimes I would let the tackles get their hands on me. I’d already be there and I’d still let their hands get there before me.”

Fellow outside linebacker Willie Young said hand speed is the crux of every pass-rush battle.

“You need to shed blocks,” Young said. “And you have the opportunity to make a play. So hand placement is crucial.”

Cody Whitehair’s feet. Coming off one of the league’s best seasons by a center, the second-rounder knew he needed to keep up his quickness during the five-week gap between mandatory minicamp and training camp.

He did squats and footwork drills almost daily.

“Obviously if you don’t work your feet, as big guys, we can tend to get a little bit slower,” he said.

Whitehair will benefit this preseason from certainty about his role. Last year, he was moved to center the week of the season-opener — “Poor guy,” coach John Fox said — but eventually shined.

“He’s settled in now,” Fox said.

Jordan Howard’s acceleration. After finishing second in the NFL with 1,313 rushing yards as a rookie, Howard worked on keeping his acceleration at top speed when cutting.

One way the fifth-rounder got faster: cutting his body fat from 15 to 13 percent.

“Just being able to run longer and not getting as tired as fast as I used to get,” said Howard, who’s listed at 224 pounds. “I’m being able to push myself a lot more than I was in the past.”

Jonathan Bullard’s weight gain. The Bears tasked the defensive end with gaining almost 20 pounds this offseason. His fastest way to do it — eating chicken.

Bullard’s mother baked chicken for him. When the third-round pick was alone, Bullard bought quartered chickens and made them himself. Then he walked to the Japanese restaurant by his house to order chicken and shrimp.

Bullard weighs almost 300 pounds, but said he was “relieved” he didn’t lose his quickness.

Both he and defensive line coach Jay Rodgers expect him to lose some weight during camp.

“You come in at a certain weight and you get into practice and start dropping a little bit,” Rodgers said. “Then things slow down and you bring it back up.”

Nick Kwiatkoski’s self-correction. The Bears’ inside linebackers define a dumb error as one that’s repeated.

The Bears’ fourth-round pick doesn’t make the same one twice.

“He’s real good at finding where he does a mistake and not doing it again,” linebacker Danny Trevathan said. “And that’s what you want to see from a young player.”

The safeties’ studying. Deiondre Hall planned on devouring the playbook even before the Bears switched him from cornerback to safety this offseason.

Being able to transfer his knowledge to the practice field is a pleasant change for Hall, who missed eight games last season because of a high-ankle sprain.

“Getting a chance to see it in front of you (on paper) and get a rep out of what you’re seeing out of the playbook,” he said, “are two totally different things.”

Deon Bush, who played in 11 games last year, can feel the difference.

“You know it but you don’t really know it (as a rookie),” he said. “This year I know it a lot better.”