Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Our expectations for Bears’ first preseason game

BOURBONNAIS — The Bears’ first preseason game is Thursday against the Broncos at Soldier Field. How much should quarterback Mike Glennon play? Mitch Trubisky?

The Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge offer their thoughts. Plus, the guys have plenty to say about new Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler.